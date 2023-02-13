Man named as person of interest killed in Manchester
The Manchester police are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of a man in the Old England community, in the parish on Monday morning.
The deceased is 37-year-old farmer, Aldo Scott, otherwise called 'Shortman' and 'Chuckum', of a May Day district address.
According to reports, approximately 1:15 a.m., residents heard explosions and alerted the police.
Scott was later found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.
The Manchester police say Scott was a person of interest in relation to a murder in the Porus district last December, and had information that could help lawmen with investigations.
- Tamara Bailey
