Man shot dead, another injured at shop in Flankers

The Coral Gardens police in St James are probing a gun attack that left one man dead and another injured in the community of Flankers.

The deceased is 27-year-old Christopher Mowatt, otherwise called 'Chris', a shopkeeper of Church Hill in the parish.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The police report that the two were among persons at Mowatt's shop, which is located along Church Hill Avenue, when a car drove up and a man exited the vehicle.

It is further reported that the man pulled a gun and opened fire and then escaped.

Mowatt and the other man were hit.

The police were called and the men were taken to hospital, where Mowatt was pronounced dead.

The other man remains in hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

