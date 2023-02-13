Manchester road named after Desmond McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, had a road named in his honour in the northwest Manchester community of Somerset on Friday, for what many describe as his committed service to providing for the needs of the people.

Councillor of the Johns Hall division, under which the community falls, Faith Sampson, indicated that McKenzie continues to impact the community and surrounding areas through social housing for the indigent, water and road-improvement programmes.

“When minister came and opened this Guava Walk Road (now Desmond McKenzie Close), we made a commitment. We asked him for water shop and we said when you come to open the water shop we said we were going to rename this road in his honour… .”

Though not yet complete, the water shop is said to be the biggest in the island, with an expected capacity of 30,000 gallons to supply the over 15,000 residents in the community and neighbouring areas.

The minister had earlier opened a water shop, with a 16-gallon capacity in the Mile Gully community. That project was said to have cost a total of $14 million.

“When someone does well we need to let the world know, because when someone does bad we talk. Desmond McKenzie is a one of a kind. He loves poor people, he goes all out for his less-fortunate brothers and sisters, and I just want to say thanks for everything you have done for us in the John’s Hall division” Sampson added.

Having had the Transitional Centre for the Homeless on King Street in downtown Kingston named after him last year, McKenzie said he is pleased to be honoured similarly in a rural community.

“I am really moved by this gesture of appreciation by the council and the residents of the community. I am in the job to offer service because as a minister we are servants of the people and it is our responsibility to work,”

With a significant population and the presence of a primary school along the road named in his honour, McKenzie expressed his commitment to ensure that the area will be maintained.

“We have been working in Manchester for the benefit of the people of Manchester … I want to encourage you to be patient. We know this area does not have water easily and we are putting in a water shop and this not a promise, the work is in progress.” he said.