Mpox patient died due to other issues – MOH

The Ministry of Health is reporting that the death of the Mpox patient that was previously under investigation has been classified as coincidental as the person died due to other causes.

It did not provide specifics.

The Ministry notes that there has not been a confirmed Mpox case in Jamaica for the last 13 weeks.

As a result, it says it will suspend weekly reports on Mpox and provide updates and reports going forward as necessary.

Overall, there have been 18 confirmed cases in Jamaica, with all recovered.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Of the cases, 17 were men.

Two of the cases were imported, while 16 were locally transmitted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.