Murders down 26%

All major categories of crime are down in Jamaica according to the latest serious crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

As at February 12, murders were down 26.6 per cent, year on year.

The police say there were 138 murders on record, down 50 from the 188 recorded for the period in 2022.

The West Kingston police division, with some sections currently under curfew order, tops the list with 20 murders, a 33.3 per cent increase year on year.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. tomorrow, February 14.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The top five murderous divisions are rounded out by St James, 16; Clarendon, 15; and St Thomas and Westmoreland with 11 each.

Portland and Trelawny are the only divisions with no murder recorded.

Shootings, injuring, rape, robbery and break-ins also declined year on year.

-Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.