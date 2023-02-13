Overheated tablet sets off fire at Westwood High dormitory

Classes at Westwood High School in Stewart Town, Trelawny were suspended on Friday after a fire broke out at the institution Thursday night.

A student reportedly left a tablet plugged in which overheated, exploded and set off the fire.

No one was hurt during the incident as the fire was confined to a room with four beds. Principal Karen Francis said only a student who was unwell and the house mother were on the building at the time.

Quick response from the school’s plant supervisor, Mr Brown, prevented the fire from spreading until two fire units from Falmouth and Brown’s Town arrived on the scene.

The building affected is one of the newer buildings made of concrete. It serves as living quarters for 38 students in grades 11 and 12.

It was the second fire in recent times at the 140-year-old institution; a 2017 blaze caused extensive damage to a section of the school.

Francis said she was working in her office sometime after six o’clock when she heard a noise coming from the girls on the quad. The emergency response mechanism was triggered and all the girls responded and were accounted for.

The students’ preparation for exam will be affected, the principal said.

“The dorm was gutted and the students have lost items, and for me that’s critical because they are in preparation mode for examination,” Francis said.

“I am feeling a little distressedm but I’m giving God thanks because we did not lose any life and that is quite important (and) no student was injured.”

Francis said she was hoping for a quick recovery. “I’m hoping by next week we’ll get back on the ground in terms of classes,” She pointed out.