‘Passing of Bishop Thompson a sad loss’ – Peter Phillips

Former leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips says he is saddened by the death of Bishop Robert Thompson. “The untimely passing of Bishop (ret’d) Robert Thompson is a sad loss not just to his family and friends, but to the church, society and the Caribbean,” Dr Phillips said in a statement.

Charting Bishop Thompson’s journey from his early days at Jamaica College, Phillips said that he demonstrated his affinity for the church as a member of the choir and a young acolyte. Accordingly he proceeded straight from School to the United Theological College of the West Indies.

“His commitment to the church did not, however, isolate him from society and the problems of a devoting country like Jamaica in the aftermath of colonialism. Robert Thompson like others of the 1960s post-Independence Jamaica was passionate about social justice and equity especially for the marginalised and oppressed,” the former leader of the Opposition said.

“Indeed it could hardly have been otherwise given the influence of his father, James Thompson, former Member of Parliament and subsequently custos of Westmoreland. Equally throughout his ministry, and at every stage, Bishop Thompson was concerned about the moral foundations of nationhood and the quality of our national institutions including the Church and our political institutions.

“He never lost the personal touch, however. I, like countless others, benefited from his wise counsel. He officiated at my wedding, christened my children as we jointly continued to nurture the bond formed six decades ago on the playing fields and classrooms of Jamaica College,” Dr Phillips said.

“Jamaica has lost a stalwart son. We extend condolences to his wife, Charmaine, his sons, and the extended family. May his soul rest in peace,” Phillips said.