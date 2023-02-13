Policeman shot and killed in St Thomas

A policeman was shot and killed today during an alleged robbery in Seaforth, St Thomas.

He has been identified as Mark Anthony Forsythe.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m.

The cop was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed the incident but was unable to provide details.

The St Thomas Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the incident.

