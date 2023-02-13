Mon | Feb 13, 2023

Policeman shot and killed in St Thomas

Published:Monday | February 13, 2023 | 5:28 PM
The policeman was pronounced dead at hospital. - Contributed photo.

A policeman was shot and killed today during an alleged robbery in Seaforth, St Thomas. 

He has been identified as Mark Anthony Forsythe. 

The incident occurred about 3 p.m.

The cop was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed the incident but was unable to provide details.  

The St Thomas Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the incident. 

