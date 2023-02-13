Shullette Cox appointed as new president of JAMPRO

Shullette Cox has been announced as the new president of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO)

She was initially appointed acting president on January 2, 2023 after Diane Edwards left the post.

At the announcement of her full appointment to staff, JAMPRO Chairman Melanie Subratie noted that she was pleased with the comprehensive recruitment process carried out by JAMPRO's board of directors and the final selection of the new president.

“Shullette Cox was instrumental in the successful execution of numerous initiatives at JAMPRO which have helped establish JAMPRO and Jamaica as a global leader. Notably, Shullette has helped to drive the execution of numerous government reforms that have led to an increase in Jamaica's global ranking on the doing business report, including reforms that moved Jamaica from twenty-first in starting a business to number six in the world and leaders in the Caribbean,” she stated.

She went on to note that, “ I love how Shullette has the support and enthusiasm of the team, respect from international funding agencies, and confidence of the Board whilst also being a determined leader who likes to get things done and execute on objectives. I would encourage the private sector to reach out to JAMPRO and Shullette to tap into the incredible support that JAMPRO is able to offer to help increase exports, increase investments and navigate government services.”

A release from JAMPRO said Cox's appointment strategically aligns with the organisation's renewed focus on growing exports, expanding investments and improving the business environment of the nation.

She recently led the JAMPRO team that supported the recent ministerial mission to Guyana.

Cox, who started her career at JAMPRO as an intern over 20 years ago, said she is humbled, thankful and elated to be given the opportunity to lead the JAMPRO team at this critical juncture of Jamaica's economic development.

“I look forward to working with staff, the Board of directors, the Ministry and our public and private sector partners to grow significantly Jamaica's exports, to increase substantially local and foreign investments into the economy, and to advocate proactively for improvements in the business environment as we strive,” she said.

