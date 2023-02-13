Staff sickout at RGD cripples operations

Operations at Registrar General's Department (RGD) offices islandwide have been crippled with dozens of employees calling in "sick".

Workers are restive over aspects of the public sector compensation review.

The RGD deals with birth, marriage and death records.

Last Friday, officials of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) told the finance ministry that it would be advising its members at RGD to "stand down" on any industrial action "to facilitate the conclusion of the discussions". It was suggested that there would be discussions with the ministry on the weekend.

An update was expected some time today.

Earlier on Friday, workers issued a strike notice alleging "unfair treatment" over the apparent revision of pay scales that they feel would have been advantageous to them.

The workers say in November 2022, the ministry gave them a 13-band salary scale that was rejected because of "several anomalies". They responded to the ministry with several recommendations.

Last month, the ministry sent a revised scale to the RGD that increased the salary bands to 14. Staff were also trained to use the new system.

However, they allege that on Friday a new email came from the ministry indicating that the 14-band upgrade was "an error and we were reverted to a 13-band salary scale".

"On this premise, the staff is restive and there is no guarantee that there will be normalcy across the RGD," noted a document obtained by The Gleaner.

Workers at several executive agencies, which are separate from central government bodies, have been taking action in relation to the new compensation arrangements.

Earlier this month, workers at the Jamaica Information Service went on a sickout. And last week, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke was forced into a meeting with similarly restive workers of Tax Administration Jamaica.

-Jovan Johnson

