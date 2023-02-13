Suspect in custody following St Elizabeth gun seizure

The St Elizabeth police have arrested a suspect in relation to the seizure of a firearm in Darlintober district in the parish on Monday.

The police say the nine millimetre pistol containing four cartridges was found during a targeted operation in the district.

The Black River Criminal Investigations Branch report that between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., police acting on information, searched a house and found the firearm on a bed beneath a pile of clothes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.