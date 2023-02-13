Tivoli Gardens curfew extended

The curfew that was imposed in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston has been extended.

The security measure will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with Industrial Terrace to the intersection with Heywood Street and Matthews Lane.

East: Along Matthews Lane from the intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Water Lane.

South: Along Water Lane, from the intersection with Matthews Lane, continue onto Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Industrial Terrace.

West: Along Industrial Terrace from the intersection with Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

