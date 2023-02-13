UWI condemns gender-based violence following attack on female student

The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI) says it stands against gender-based violence and condemns the violent actions against a female student.

In a statement today, the university said it has already commenced an internal investigation and has activated procedures in keeping with campus policy on these matters.

It said that its campus security received information on February 9 that the female student was being held in the room of another student.

She was found to have suffered burns all over her body, according to the university.

It said campus security immediately advised the Campus Police along with the Mona Police who quickly responded, rescued the female student, and handed over the accused to the Half-Way-Tree Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The UWI said that the injured 19-year-old student has received medical attention and that the campus has made arrangements for counselling support to assist her with coping after the traumatic ordeal.

It added that its senior campus administrators have also been in touch with the student to offer the necessary assistance to support her physical and emotional well-being and continued academic success.

The UWI said it is cooperating fully with the police and stands ready to provide additional medical and emotional support to the injured student, her family, and other students who have been traumatised by the incident.

It is also urging persons to be responsible on social media as the sharing of videos and hurtful comments will compound the ordeal of the student.

It is encouraging students to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity that may endanger themselves or others immediately to the police or campus security.