UWI student accused of torturing ex-girlfriend to appear in court today

The 20-year-old University of the West Indies student accused of torturing his fellow student and ex-girlfriend is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

Matthew Hyde, of Braemar Avenue, Kingston 5, is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Hyde allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will for three days, where he repeatedly beat her and burned her with a clothes iron all over her body.

A report was subsequently made to the police following the woman's rescue, and Hyde arrested and charged.

The police say other charges are being considered as the investigations continue.

