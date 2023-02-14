Ceremonial opening of parliament draws mainly older spectators

Supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) gathered at either end of Duke Street this morning to cheer on their members of parliament as the ceremonial opening of Parliament returned to its full grandeur following COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years.

On upper Duke Street a bell rang out a little before 10:00 a.m., as Labourites marked the JLP's territory, while, on the lower end of the street, Comrades wore T-shirts bearing the images of their respective MPs.

Both crowds had one thing in common; they were packed with older people.

Sixty-four year-old Morris Edwards sat tolling a miniature bell, a gift, he said, from councillor for St Andrew North Eastern, Winston Ennis.

He said he has been attending this event for years, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when the ceremony was scaled down, he made sure he was among the few supporters who came out to cheer on the JLP. His reason; the prosperity he said the JLP government had bestowed upon many Jamaicans.

“It look like dem deh ya fi stay cause Jamaica is prosperous, all doh cost a living some people seh it high but dem still can afford it. And look how Jamaica full a car, a neva see poor people have so much car, anybody nuh have car nuh live,” Edwards said.

But Edwards said he was a little disappointed at the turnout this year, especially since it is the first time since things are back to normal. He shared that only 10 people came from his constituency in the coaster bus that was meant to carry at least 30.

“Mi nah watch di crowd, cause yuh have seller more dan buyer. Mi see good prosperity and mi prime minister a do him job, him a work, lots of people have dem job a work everybody a go out a work. Only likkle ting a di crime rate, and not even God cya stop crime.” Jewel Small, who sat next to Edwards declared.

“Di PNP gi wi 18 years, and a life wi a give dem,” the Olympic Gardens resident further stated.

Two months ago, 27-year-old Krystal Walker got a street sweeping job through her member of parliament, Delroy Chuck, so she said she had to be there to cheer him on this morning.

But the prosperity that JLP supporters tout seem to be evading the supporters of the PNP. As they awaited the arrival of their MPs, they lamented the increase in the cost of living and high levels of corruption and crime that have occurred under the Holness Administration.

“When my government did a rule, mi cudda buy pound a flour, pound a sugar, big gill a oil, but under Andrew government mi cya buy nothing, so mi come out a send a message,” one supporter told The Gleaner.

But a comrade who gave her name only as Blondie said the PNP's only hope of getting back into power is if members unite.

“We PNP, we have to unite because yuh see di next election if mi even dead and gone, mi wah inna mi grave and hear seh PNP win,” the 73 year old said.

As the MPs began to arrive, a ruckus ensued with PNP supporters expressing displeasure at the prospect of Westmoreland Central MP George Wright walking in with opposition MPs. Wright resigned as a member of the JLP in 2020 after police questioned him about a viral video of a man hitting a woman with a stool.

“George wi nuh wah yuh walk wid wi today, yuh nah lick wi wid no stool!” a PNP supporter shouted.

The PNP MPs led by Opposition Leader Mark Golding walked on, while Wright followed timidly behind in a burgundy suit.

The Jamaica Defence Force commenced this morning's proceedings with the escorting of Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen into Gordon House where he outlined plans for the 2023/2024 legislative year.

-Sashana Small

