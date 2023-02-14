Former army chief Rocky Meade gets ambassadorship to oversee strategic initiatives

Former army chief Rocky Meade has been appointed as Ambassador Plenipotentiary with responsibility for National Strategic Initiatives.

The appointment took effect on February 13.

In a media release this afternoon, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) indicated that Meade will advise Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and Cabinet when necessary, on, as well as coordinate, national strategic initiatives and projects across Ministries, Departments and Agencies within Government with a view to ensuring their timely and effective implementation.

These include existing and new initiatives that will have a positive long-term impact on Jamaica's development, said OPM.

It noted that Meade has nearly four decades of leadership experience and has led various significant initiatives with impact at the organisational, national, and international levels.

These include the Jamaica National Service Corps, the expansion and regionalisation of the Jamaica Defence Force, the expansion and improvement of Caribbean regional disaster response capabilities, and the Caribbean Military Academy.

Meade holds a PhD from the University of Amsterdam, a Master of Military Arts & Science degree from the US Army Command and General Staff College, and Master and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of the West Indies.

He has also earned several certificates of achievement, including Grand Strategy Design and Implementation, Corporate Governance, and Process Management and Needs Assessment.

Meade will be based in the Office of the Prime Minister.

