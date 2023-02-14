Garage operator chopped to death in Montego Bay

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, have launched an investigation into the chopping death of a garage operator at the People's Choice Plaza located along Jarrett Street in the town, on Tuesday.

The garage operator, who is known around the second city as 'Dappa', reportedly went to an apartment located on the plaza about 1:30 a.m.

The police say a male occupant at the plaza gave a report that he and other family members were at home when an unidentified male tried to break into the dwelling.

The apartment owner further stated that he armed himself with a machete and chopped the alleged intruder multiple times.

He died on the spot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, residents have said the garage operator had gone to the premises to visit a woman with whom he had a relationship.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.