Growth & Jobs | Farmers commended for their resilience

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr is lauding the nation’s farmers for the resilience they have demonstrated, despite the challenges and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The record growth in agriculture we are now seeing is a result of the resilience and hard work of our farmers. It is important that we remember what we were going through as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Charles stated.

“It was our farmers, it was agriculture that was the backbone of this country. Agriculture was the pillar, the shoulders, that Jamaica stood on. Agriculture is what was completely successful during those challenging times, giving us record numbers of domestic production,” he added.

The minister was speaking at the official launch of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show in Falmouth, Trelawny, on February 8.

He noted that the Government will be assisting farmers with best practices and to build on the momentum “we have been experiencing”.

“For three years in a row, we have had record-breaking production in the most challenging times. Overall, we had a 10 per cent increase in production. From 2021 to 2022, those years were all records. That is what our farmers did for Jamaica, that is what the fishers did for Jamaica. Jamaica must respect the hard work of our farmers and fishers who hold up the economy of this country,” Charles urged.

He said he will be mobilising all stakeholders to provide the necessary tools for farmers to succeed.

“Jamaica is going to stay on this positive trend. We are going to be doing some farm road rehabilitation ... here in Trelawny. Farming takes a lot of commitment, lots of hard work. Together we will make all things possible,” the minister stated.