Jamaica Eye footage leads to seizure of illegal gun, arrest of two men

Two men were arrested on Monday in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun along March Pen Road in St Catherine.

It's reported that about 10:30 p.m. the Spanish Town police searched an area known as Top Banks based on information from the St Catherine Jamaica Eye.

The police say a group of men was seen exiting a motor vehicle and entering an unfinished building with an object in hand.

The men later exited the building without the object.

Lawmen carried out an operation in the area and the building was searched.

During the search, a nine millimetre pistol and a magazine loaded with several rounds of ammunition were seized.

Two men were taken into custody on suspicion of breaches of the Firearms Act.

- Rasbert Turner

