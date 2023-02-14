Landscaper charged for alleged rape of woman on separate occasions in Trelawny

The police have charged a man in relation to the alleged rape of a woman on two separate occasions in Trelawny in 2020.

Landscaper Kimon Bowers, otherwise called 'short man', who has Trelawny and Kingston addresses, has been charged with rape and illegal possession of firearm.

The police say he was charged following an operation carried out in Kingston on January 28.

His court date is being finalised

The police report that about 1 p.m. on May 11, 2020, the woman went to a standpipe located close to Bowers' home.

Bowers allegedly called her to assist him with his cell phone.

He reportedly went over to her, held a firearm at her head and ordered her inside the house, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her against her will and threatened her.

On Friday, August 28, 2020, about 8 p.m., Bowers saw the same woman and led her into an unfinished house and had sexual intercourse with her against her will, according to the police.

A report was made to the police and it was later discovered that Bowers had relocated.

An operation was conducted in Kingston and he was arrested and later charged.

