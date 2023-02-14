Man attacked near Harmony Park in St James dies
The man who was shot in a gun attack in the vicinity of Harmony Park in St James has succumbed in hospital.
He has been identified as Albert Reid, a construction worker of Rohampton district in the parish.
Reid was travelling in his car when he was ambushed by gunmen.
He was shot multiple times.
The incident happened about 6:20 p.m.
Reid was rushed to hospital where he later died while being treated.
The deceased was the father of 15-year-old St James High School student Toni-Ann 'Antoinette' Reid who was murdered along with her 25-year-old boyfriend Oshane Spence in a house located in the community of Holiday Rock in Rohampton district last year January, weeks after she ran away from home.
- Hopeton Bucknor
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.