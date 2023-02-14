Tue | Feb 14, 2023

Man attacked near Harmony Park in St James dies

Published:Tuesday | February 14, 2023 | 10:21 PM
Reid was ambushed by gunmen who shot him multiple times. - Contributed photo.

The man who was shot in a gun attack in the vicinity of Harmony Park in St James has succumbed in hospital.

He has been identified as Albert Reid, a construction worker of Rohampton district in the parish.

Reid was travelling in his car when he was ambushed by gunmen.

He was shot multiple times.

The incident happened about 6:20 p.m.

Reid was rushed to hospital where he later died while being treated.  

The deceased was the father of 15-year-old St James High School student Toni-Ann 'Antoinette' Reid who was murdered along with her 25-year-old boyfriend Oshane Spence in a house located in the community of Holiday Rock in Rohampton district last year January, weeks after she ran away from home.

- Hopeton Bucknor

