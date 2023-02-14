Man charged for robbery at school in St Elizabeth

A 34-year-old St Elizabeth man has been charged by the police in relation to a robbery at school.

He is Macoy Stephenson, otherwise called 'Ratty', of Ridge district, who is charged with school house breaking and larceny.

The incident occurred on January 19.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m., a staff member of the school securely locked the canteen and left.

Upon her return, she discovered that a board window was forced open and grocery items amounting to $20,000 were missing, according to the police.

Stephenson was later held by residents and handed over to the police.

According to the police, he later admitted to the act.

He was formally charged on Monday, February 13.

