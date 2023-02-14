Policeman accused of robbery in St Catherine freed

A policeman who was accused of being among persons who stole pigs from man in St Catherine in 2020 was on Monday freed.

When the matter came up in the St Catherine Parish Court, Senior Parish Judge Tracey-Ann Johnson was informed by the investigating officer that the complaint could not be located despite several attempts.

Johnson entered a formal verdict of not guilty against Constable Howard Hewitt, who was charged with robbery with aggravation.

This followed an application from the policeman's attorney Althea Grant.

It was being alleged that Hewitt, who is attached at the Spanish Town Police Station in St Catherine, and others stole pigs belonging to the complainant.

An investigation by police's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau resulted in the policeman being charged.

Hewitt, during his numerous court appearances, maintained his innocence.

- Rasbert Turner

