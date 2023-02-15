$20 million allocated for upgrading of Clarendon Parish Court

The Government is to spend $20 million on renovation and upgrading works at the Clarendon Parish Court.

The information is contained in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke.

The rehabilitation will address the infrastructural inadequacies of the existing building to satisfy the mandates and fulfil organisational strategic objectives.

As of December 2022, courtroom furniture has been refurbished, elevator installed and commissioned, electronic security system implemented and plumbing fixtures replaced.

There has also been the installation of air-conditioning units, fibreglass public seating in waiting area installed, and additional water storage and sewage lines for the facility installed.

Other achievements include security guardhouse and additional file-storage space built, lighting fixtures and ceiling/wall fans replaced, external and internal painting works completed, tiling works completed, and refinishing of wooden flooring completed.

Targets for 2023/24 include purchasing information technology equipment; purchasing and installing fire protection and safety system; and installing information and communications technology cabling and networking.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2023.

- JIS News

