73-year-old woman burnt to death in Clarendon

Published:Wednesday | February 15, 2023 | 8:48 AM
The police in Clarendon are investigating the fiery death of a senior citizen in Crofts Hill district in the parish on Tuesday night.

The charred remains of  73-year-old Violet Thomas-Smythe was taken from the rubble of the house she occupied.

Reports are that about 10:45 p.m. fire was seen coming from the board and zinc structure.

The police and fire department were called.

When the fire service arrived the structure was already gutted.

- Rasbert Turner

