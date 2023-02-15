73-year-old woman burnt to death in Clarendon
Published:Wednesday | February 15, 2023 | 8:48 AM
The police in Clarendon are investigating the fiery death of a senior citizen in Crofts Hill district in the parish on Tuesday night.
The charred remains of 73-year-old Violet Thomas-Smythe was taken from the rubble of the house she occupied.
Reports are that about 10:45 p.m. fire was seen coming from the board and zinc structure.
The police and fire department were called.
When the fire service arrived the structure was already gutted.
- Rasbert Turner
