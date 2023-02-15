73-year-old woman burnt to death in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon are investigating the fiery death of a senior citizen in Crofts Hill district in the parish on Tuesday night.

The charred remains of 73-year-old Violet Thomas-Smythe was taken from the rubble of the house she occupied.

Reports are that about 10:45 p.m. fire was seen coming from the board and zinc structure.

The police and fire department were called.

When the fire service arrived the structure was already gutted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.