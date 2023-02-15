Full Text | PM strongly rejects conflict of interest allegation

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has rebuffed allegations of wrongdoing in the awarding of millions of dollars in government contracts to the company of a business associate.

The Integrity Commission has referred a report implicating Holness to the director of corruption prosecution after it concluded that he may have influenced the awarding of the contracts.

Corruption prosecutor to probe Holness conflict of interest allegation

The recommendation was made in a 107-page report which contains details of an investigation into the award of government contracts to Westcon Construction Limited between 2006 and 2009.

The report said the company's directors, Robert Garvin and Donovan Simpson, are known to Holness for more than 20 years.

Contracts were awarded through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), when Holness served as portfolio minister, the Social Development Commission (SDC), and the National Works Agency (NWA).

In a statement this evening, Holness rejected allegations of impropriety.

“I strongly reject any suggestion or insinuation of wrongdoing and I will do all in my power to ensure that the truth is known,” he declared, noting that he has referred the matter to his lawyers.

Full Statement

I have just completed my preliminary review of the integrity Commission Report.

Please note my initial comments:

1. The matter covered in the report of the OCG/Integrity Commission concerning the award of contracts as far back as 2006-2009, over 14-17 years ago.

2. The failure of agencies to comply with various procurement rules cannot be attributed to me in any capacity and we note that the report does not make such a conclusion.

3. In my response to the Integrity Commission queries of these dated matters, I made it absolutely clear that at no time have I ever exercised influence on any process for the award of contracts.

4. I strongly disagree with the findings of the Integrity Commission regarding conflict of interest based on mere association.

5. It has been the longstanding practice that Members of Parliament are asked to recommend local contractors to undertake works in their constituencies as a practical matter. This practice was introduced during the 1990s and has continued across multiple administrations since. Furthermore, it is also the practice that Constituency Project Officers for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are recommended by the Member of Parliament. It is not unusual that CDF Projects Officers are persons who are already working in the constituency organisation and are associated with the MP. I am certain that a review of local works and CDF Projects Officers will find that MP recommendations feature significantly in a vast number of them, and this has never been cited as exercising undue influence.

6. The Integrity Commission's report also ignores the circumstances of an emergency, where in 2008, 15 years ago the 'Christmas Work' programme was late in starting and workers faced a high probability of not being paid. I was asked to recommend an entity to facilitate payment of the 'Christmas Work Programme' before the close of business for the Christmas holidays. This was done in good faith. To see this being targeted and made into something it is not, is gravely disappointing.

7. I strongly disagree with some of the findings of the report and have referred it to my lawyers. I strongly reject any suggestion or insinuation of wrongdoing and I will do all in my power to ensure that the truth is known.

8. I, and the government I lead, remain strongly committed to tackling corruption in our country. The processes of doing so must, however, be practical, balanced, and fair to all concerned.

