Guys Hill man held with ganja at home fined $45,000

A man who was found with a quantity of ganja at his home in Guys Hill last December was today fined a total of $45,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Ferdinand Hibbert was ordered by Parish Judge Natalie Creary-Dixon to pay $30,000 or spend 30 days in prison for dealing in ganja and $15,000 or 30 days for possession of ganja.

The sentence was imposed after Hibbert pleaded guilty.

The facts of the case are on December 18, 2022, that police personnel from the Guys Hill Police Station were on an operation in the area when the pungent smell of ganja was detected.

Checks revealed that it was coming from Hibbert's dwelling.

The house was searched and the cops discovered eight pounds of ganja.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

