Holness leaves Jamaica for CARICOM heads meeting in Bahamas

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left Jamaica this afternoon to participate in the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Prime Minister is expected to have several bilateral discussions on the margins of CARICOM, including with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry; President of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah; the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation; and the President and Chair of the US Exim Bank.

Holness returns to the island on Friday.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang, will oversee the Government.

