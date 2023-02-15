Holness pushes for Africa-Caribbean tourism cooperation

As the Caribbean looks to reassess its development models and strengthen areas of functional cooperation with non-traditional partners, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness says cooperation with African countries could provide tremendous opportunities.

Holness, who was addressing the official opening ceremony of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in Kingston this morning, spoke of the untapped potential of the continent.

“While the African continent has been increasingly directing its attention towards tourism as a driver of economic development, given its rich cultural heritage, wildlife and natural resources, there are still many barriers that constrain these efforts,” stated Holness, hours before departing for the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in The Bahamas.

“Consequently, the tourism sector in Africa remains relatively underdeveloped, offering significant potential for growth and development,” he told delegates at the February 15-17 event.

According to Holness, the conference presents an opportunity to holistically engage the needs of African destinations and to better understand the efforts, resources and investments that need to be directed towards meeting them.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This conference also marks the first of its kind to examine the viability of an African-Caribbean tourism trade mechanism,” he revealed.

“The African and Caribbean tourism trade model presents a tremendous opportunity for both regions to achieve shared economic growth and development, create jobs, increase bilateral investment, and improve infrastructure,” Holness posited.

A number of representatives from East Africa are attending the conference, including Minister of Tourism for Sierra Leone, Dr Memunatu Pratt; Richard Wareigi, of the African Export-Import Bank and Dr Esther Kagure Munyiri, executive director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre in East Africa.

The historic, first-of-its-kind Global Tourism Resilience Conference, features high-profile pane lists and moderators who are participating in the event.

Among the topics being discussed are human capital development; how to prepare for and manage future disruptions; investing in infrastructure; fostering private and public sector partnerships; and the importance of air connectivity to tourism growth.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.