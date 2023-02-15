Infirmary visitation to resume April 1

Families and other residents will be able to resume visits to infirmaries starting April 1.

Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, announced the change while speaking today at the opening of a new male ward at the St James Infirmary.

He said that this will help to reduce the high level of stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic at infirmaries across Jamaica.

At the height of the infectious virus that has claimed the lives of several infirmed residents among other Jamaicans, the government had suspended visits at these facilities as precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

- Albert Ferguson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.