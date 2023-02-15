Man murdered in Clarendon

A 22-year-old man was gunned down in Sanguinetti, Clarendon on Tuesday night.

He has been identified as Kurt Douglas of a White Shop district address in Sanguinetti.

It is reported that about 11:45 p.m., Douglas was walking along Cohen Street with a friend when they were attacked by a gunman who shot him several times.

The police were called to the scene.

Douglas was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His friend escaped unhurt, the police say.

Douglas is one of two people killed in the parish on Tuesday.

Fruit vendor Keith McIntosh was gunned down in May Pen, the parish capital, about 8:30 p.m.

A State of Public Emergency was declared in Clarendon today.

- Olivia Brown

