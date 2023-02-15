Police recruit dead after collapsing during training

A police recruit collapsed during a training exercise on Wednesday and later died, multiple sources have revealed.

The incident happened at the police training college in Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

The identity of the male recruit, who commenced training last October, has not been disclosed.

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, who heads the police force's Corporate Communication Unit, told The Gleaner "that has not been brought to my attention", but promised to make checks.

According to sources, the recruit collapsed while participating in a running exercise.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He later died at hospital.

Sources claimed that it took almost ten minutes for members of the Medical Services Branch to arrive to offer assistance.

"By the time dem reach, him never have no pulse and they rushed him to hospital," one source claimed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.