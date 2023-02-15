Two killed in Manchester gun attack

The Manchester police are probing the shooting deaths of a man and a woman along the Kendal main road in the parish early Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Damion Robinson, 29, otherwise known as 'Bleachaz', from a Mike Town address in the parish, and Shamoy Borah, 22, of a Comma Pen, St Elizabeth address.

It's reported that approximately 12:15 a.m., the two were travelling in a grey Toyota Mark X motor car with one other woman when they were attacked.

The police say residents heard loud explosions and alerted them.

The two were subsequently found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Robinson was pronounced dead on arrival and Borah succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The other woman escaped unharmed.

- Tamara Bailey

