Woman found dead in car in St James identified

The Mount Salem police in St James have identified the woman who was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside a motor car in Westgate Hills in the parish, on Tuesday, as 47-year-old craft vendor Aretha Clarke.

Residents living in the upscale community alerted the police after they discovered Clarke's body inside the vehicle about 5 p.m.

The police went to the scene and discovered that Clarke had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.

Clarke is reportedly from Hendon in Norwood, St James.

- Hopeton Bucknor

