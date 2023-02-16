16-y-o boy charged following attack on schoolmate

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following an incident at a high school in Kingston today.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 11:45 a.m., a boy was forced into a classroom and assaulted by students at the institution.

A report was made to the police and a teen was taken into custody.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, is to appear in the Family Court on Monday, February 27.

The police say the investigation continues to apprehend others involved in the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Lawmen are advising parents and guardians to play an active role in ensuring children are not involved in violent incidents as they are not exempt from prosecution.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.