Corporate Hands | Grace Foods shares love on Valentine’s Day in celebration of 101 anniversary

Principal of the Talented Young Minds Preschool in Cross Roads, Nneka Morris (centre), is all smiles as she receives a donation of food items from Grace Foods and cases of bottled water from Catherine’s Peak on Tuesday from Grace Foods representatives (from left), Tamara Thompson, general manager; Susan Gordon, manager, van sales; Ingrid Medwinter, brand manager, seasonings, sauces and spices; and Rosemarie Williams, administrative assistant. The GraceKennedy Group celebrated its 101 birthday on February 14. The group will be ‘spreading’ love all year long by giving back to early childhood institutions across the island.