Corporate Hands | Jamaica Broilers volunteers ‘Share the Love’ with St Monica’s Home

Hermine Bascoe (front left), manager of St Monica’s Home for the Abandoned Elderly in St Catherine, receives food items, toiletries and cleaning supplies from Loren Lee, internal communications and engagement officer, Jamaica Broilers Group, as a team of staff volunteers look on. The items were donated by employees from across the group as part of a Valentine’s Day execution of the group’s ‘Share the Love’ initiative – the company’s employee volunteer programme. The volunteers painted the exterior of the home, giving it a well-needed facelift.