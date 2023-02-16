Corporate Hands | MMS Foundation supports Spelling Bee

Marketing Manager of Manpower & Maintenance Services Ltd Group (MMS) Sandra Letts presents a gift package to Clarendon’s Spelling Bee champion, Mickran Campbell, while Hanover’s representative Romecia Spense (right) as well as other parish finalists share the moment. The occasion was the National Finals of the Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee Competition 2022/23, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel recently. All 14 finalists received gift packages courtesy of the MMS Foundation, a contributing sponsor of the competition.