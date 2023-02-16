Corporate Hands | Pepsi-Cola Jamaica back-to-school treat at Bustamante Hospital

Pepsi-Cola Jamaica (PCJ) hands over gifts of educational items and toys to the Bustamante Hospital for Children on January 31 for the children who are unable to resume the school year due to health issues. Here (from left), Dr Dawn Clayton, senior resident, haematology and oncology at the Bustamante Hospital; the PCJ team of Anna-Kay Robinson, safety coordinator; Chantelle Richards, HR manager; Kerry-Ann Green, registered nurse (in-house at PCJ); Raheem DaCosta, HR analyst; Jaqueline Bolanos, HR specialist; Bianca Fakhouri, legal specialist; and Yvonne Williams, social worker at the hospital, are seen with some of the patients.