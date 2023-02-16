Corporate Hands | Sagicor Investments encourages family fun at PWD Winter Open

PWD Hunting & Sporting Club Sporting Clay Winter Open first-place finisher in the sub-junior category, Craig Powell, plays a game of Jenga with Sagicor Investments Wealth Manager Tyshaun Lindo at the Sagicor lounge at the event recently. Scores of recreational shooters and their families attended the event at the Tru-Juice Estates in Bog Walk, St Catherine, where they were feted to a day of fun and fanfare on the orchard, especially in the Sagicor Investments lounge where they played dominoes, ludo, cornhole, and Jenga. Proceeds from the friendly tournament will be donated to the PWD’s ongoing philanthropic projects in Portland Cottage, Clarendon.