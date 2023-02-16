Family fun day initiates peace effort in Logwood

WESTERN BUREAU:

RESIDENTS OF the Logwood community in western Hanover are looking to reclaim its distinction as a model district.The area, once known as one of the most peaceful communities in the parish is now largely regarded as the Hanover police division’s number one crime hotspot

To this end, the Logwood Community Development Council (CDC) has partnered with the Hanover police, and through the Green Island Police Station, are working to effect change and remove the stigma attached to their community

A family fun day was staged at the Logwood Community Centre recently, with residents from that community and its adjoining districts all invited to put away their differences and participate in several sporting activities. The event was well attended, with food and refreshments provided through contributions from residents living on the six streets that make up the community.

“We tired a street deh fight against street, and man and man weh grow up together, some a them a even family, at war against each other,” one resident told The Gleaner at the event.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Police Superintendent in charge of Hanover, Sharon Beeput, in an address at the opening ceremony of the day’s activities, pointed out that the Hanover police, and by extension, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), are extremely happy that they have embarked on such an initiative.

“I want to thank the president of the Logwood CDC for partnering with the police to celebrate this historic event being held under the theme ‘Reuniting the Community’, with the objective of achieving peace and returning the community to its glory days,” Beeput stated.

“I consider this an absolute privilege and important opportunity to collaborate with the citizens of Logwood to restore civility and general normalcy to this historic community,” she added.

The superintendent argued that the approach to return Logwood to being a peaceful community is one of the strategic priorities of the Hanover police division, and by extension, the JCF.

Police statistics show that the Green Island police district is one of the highest contributors to crime and violence in the Hanover division. In 2022, the Hanover police division recorded 44 murders, of which the Green Island police district was responsible for 18, or 41 per cent.

According to information from the police, persons in the Logwood community and its immediate environs contributed significantly to the 18 murders. Police intelligence has also linked a number of murders that have occurred outside of the Logwood geographic space to criminal elements or groupings identified within that community.

Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, Tamika Davis, who was present at the community event, told The Gleaner that she is elated at the effort for peace by Logwood’s residents.

“Today is a day that signals that the residents want to move away from the violence. This is a signal that there is a coming together of persons, a signal that they want to create a safe place for the children to play and meet,” said Davis. “There can only be positive things coming from an initiative like this, and I support it fully because it fits perfectly into my vision for western Hanover.”

She said that the initiative shows that there are people around who still have their community and the parish at heart, noting that the huge turnout of residents and the police showed that there were efforts to rebuild the relationship between the police and the community.

Floyd Lewis, president of the Logwood CDC, told The Gleaner that the effort is supported not only by the residents of the community, but also by members of the diaspora.

“We want the residents to feel safe again and be like one,” said Lewis. “We can respond to anything as a unit, and we just want people to come together and have the community spirit rebuilt.”

Lewis said that the inability of some community members to resolve conflicts amicably poses a big problem, and efforts to show how it can be done must be pursued, adding that the CDC has several other initiatives planned to enlighten the residents to that end.

“We have several professionals that are from this community, and the stigma that is attached to the community we want to change it, and we think that this event is a step in the right direction,” he said.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com