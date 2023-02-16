Financial institutions considering reducing ABM cash levels amid theft

Financial institutions could reduce cash levels available at Automated Banking Machines (ABMs) across Jamaica as they move to implement measures to mitigate losses arising from theft and vandalism.

Also, the entities may remove machines altogether from high-risk locations as part of the strategy.

The Jamaica Bankers' Association (JBA) says these are among the options being considered as member financial institutions prepare to take a number of steps to mitigate losses.

In recent times, several machines have been stolen or vandalised in sections of the country.

“Criminality has costs beyond the loss of lives. It has a negative impact on economic productivity and overall well-being. It is imperative that efforts continue to reduce all forms of criminality,” shared JBA President Septimus Blake.

These fixed costs, when combined with the increased losses from vandalism and theft, have caused financial institutions to review all options available to them for the reduction of incidence loss, the association stated.

Given the inconvenience to the public and the impact of potential losses from ATM vandalism or theft “… the penalties for such crimes must be strengthened to create an appropriate deterrent.” shared Dane Nicholson - Head of the JBA's Anti-Fraud Committee.

The JBA president also urged customers to consider utilising digital payments as an alternative, saying that “individuals can greatly reduce their reliance on cash and improve their overall convenience and personal safety. Digital payments not only make financial transactions faster and easier but also protect individuals from the potential risks associated with carrying large amounts of cash.”

