Guys Hill man pleads guilty to stealing bike

A Guys Hill man who stole a motorcycle last May has pleaded guilty in the St Catherine Parish Court and is to be sentenced on April 11.

Forty-four-year-old labourer Derron Palmer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to larceny.

The court was told that on May 15, 2022, the complainant parked his motorcycle under a tarpaulin and later realised that it was missing.

A report was subsequently made at the Guys Hill Police Station.

It was reported that while in the community of Berkshire Hall near Guys Hill on December 22 the complainant saw his motorcycle in the possession of another man.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The man told the complainant that it was Palmer who sold the bike to him.

The police subsequently arrested Palmer and he was later charged with larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.