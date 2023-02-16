Illegal gun seized in Spanish Town
Published:Thursday | February 16, 2023 | 8:36 PM
The Spanish Town police are reporting the seizure a .380 pistol during an operation on Jobs Lane, St Catherine today.
It is reported that about 11 a.m., lawmen were on operation when a premises was searched and the weapon found.
No arrest was made.
Investigations continue.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.