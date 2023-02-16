Illegal gun seized in Spanish Town

The Spanish Town police are reporting the seizure a .380 pistol during an operation on Jobs Lane, St Catherine today.

It is reported that about 11 a.m., lawmen were on operation when a premises was searched and the weapon found.

No arrest was made.

Investigations continue.

