Office of the Prime Minister hit by cyberattack

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says it has been the subject of a cyberattack.

In a media release on Thursday, it said a team of cybersecurity experts from the Cyber Incident Response Team (Ja-CIRT) and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), is working aggressively to assess the extent of the attack.

"The OPM wishes to assure the public that all efforts are being made to protect the personal information of our staff and stakeholders. The OPM takes the security of our systems and data very seriously and is working diligently to address the situation," it stated.

The OPM said the Government's operations have not been affected by this incident.

