Police High Command expresses sadness at recruit's death

The Police High Command has identified the police recruit who died on Wednesday as Trainee Constable Tishawn Brown.

The constable was in training at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, and was participating in an activity when he collapsed.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says first aid was rendered and he was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Police High Command has expressed its regret at his death.

It says the Welfare Department, Chaplaincy and Medical Services Branch have been offering support to the immediate family members and the staff at the National Police College of Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.