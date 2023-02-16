Sign erected in honour of Desmond McKenzie in Manchester vandalised

Just a week after the Guava Walk road in the Northwest Manchester community of Somerset was renamed Desmond McKenzie Close, in honour of the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the sign was reportedly maliciously damaged.

Councillor of the John's Hall division in which the community falls, Faith Sampson, told The Gleaner that the sign was allegedly dented by a resident who objects to the renaming.

"Community members saw the young man. He is known in the community. The matter was reported, but unless those who saw him go to the police, then you can't do much with hearsay," she said.

"I just want to remind persons that vandalism is a crime and if you vandalise property that does not belong to you, you can be in trouble with the law," she added.

The sign has since been repaired and is to be re-installed.

Sampson said 95 per cent of the residents have welcomed the renaming and acknowledge it as a move that can make their community better.

"The (renaming) wasn't thrust upon them without their knowledge. The discussion started from June 2021, in front of the minister, the people and the sitting member of parliament and no one objected," she stated.

The renaming is said to have been inspired by McKenzie's commitment to development of the community, including addressing serious water issues.

"There is a very small fraction who I think are doing this (objecting) because of politics. Well-thinking residents of the community are not comfortable with what they are doing, they are upset."

The constituency is represented by Opposition Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips and Sampson's division was once considered a solid People's National Party division.

However, in July 2020, Sampson crossed the floor during a monthly meeting at the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

-Tamara Bailey

