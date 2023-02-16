Teen charged for pulling gun, beating man in St Catherine

A 16-year-old boy accused of using a gun to threaten a man has been charged by the police.

The St Catherine boy is charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, malicious destruction of property, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

His court date is being finalised.

The incident happened in Shelter Rock in Spanish Town on December 18, 2021.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that the teen and his accomplice went to the man's house armed with guns and threatened to kill him.

It is also alleged that the man was beaten and his cell phone damaged during the incident.

A report was made to the police and the teen was arrested and charged on Wednesday, February 15.

