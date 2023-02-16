Teenager shot and killed in Portmore
The Waterford police in Portmore, St Catherine, are searching for the killer of a 19-year-old resident on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Tyrese Durhur, otherwise called 'African', unemployed, of Laburnum Crescent, Portsmouth, St Catherine.
According to reports, about 8:30 p.m., Durhur was standing on the road conversing with others, when a silver Toyota Fielder motor car drove up.
Shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting Durhur repeatedly.
He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
-Rasbert Turner
