Three more charges for UWI student accused of torturing ex-girlfriend

Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student accused of locking his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room and torturing her with a clothing iron, has been hit with three additional charges.

Hyde has now been charged with false imprisonment, malicious communication and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Hyde, who is of Braemar Avenue, Kingston 5, was previously charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Head of the St Andrew Central police Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth said a court date has not yet been decided for Hyde.

The police believe the 19-year-old woman was held captive for at least three days in Hyde's room at the George Alleyne Hall, during which she was "tortured" with a clothing iron "and other stuff". She was discovered sometime after 10 p.m. on February 9.

Police investigations have suggested that the victim was accused by Hyde of infidelity on the day before he locked her away in his room.

-Sashana Small

